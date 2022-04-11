Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $8,482,500.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

LYV opened at $107.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

