LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

Shares of LMPX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.97. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.