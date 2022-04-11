LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.
Shares of LMPX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.97. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Automotive (LMPX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.