London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,546.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,546 ($112.08) and last traded at GBX 8,532 ($111.90), with a volume of 35603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,504 ($111.53).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($98.36) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($112.79) to GBX 9,300 ($121.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($135.08) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.25).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,365.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,235.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($103.15), for a total transaction of £1,854,488.35 ($2,432,115.87). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.91) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($20,000.52).

About London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.