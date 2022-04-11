Longeveron (LGVN) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Longeveron to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Longeveron and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Longeveron
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Longeveron Competitors
|6034
|20526
|42909
|854
|2.55
Profitability
This table compares Longeveron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Longeveron
|-1,305.13%
|-61.46%
|-51.57%
|Longeveron Competitors
|-4,343.70%
|-115.15%
|-11.40%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Longeveron and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Longeveron
|$1.31 million
|-$17.05 million
|-10.74
|Longeveron Competitors
|$1.83 billion
|$238.92 million
|-1.53
Longeveron’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Longeveron has a beta of -7.08, meaning that its stock price is 808% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.4% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Longeveron peers beat Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.
