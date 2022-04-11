Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

LOW traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.86. 169,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,445. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.94. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

