LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 9.8%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.99 and last traded at $23.01. 8,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 661,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 130,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 206,440 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,215 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $3,825,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.