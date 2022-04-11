Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

