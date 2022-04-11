LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $131,295.01 and approximately $302.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.96 or 1.00066922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00060654 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00254346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00115942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.00298327 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00134674 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001378 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,273,553 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,320 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

