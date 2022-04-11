Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Lyft by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,465 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Lyft by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,489 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $82,882,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. 4,049,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

