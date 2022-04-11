Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $21,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after acquiring an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $7,607,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -401.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $207,519.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $348,870. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.