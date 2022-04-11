MAP Protocol Price Hits $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and $605,817.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

