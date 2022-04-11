Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 67,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 18,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

