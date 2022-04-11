Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Reduced by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $12.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,495.45. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,283.44. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,513.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

