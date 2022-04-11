MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $281.06 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.43 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.