Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Lifted by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

