Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

