Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,518. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

