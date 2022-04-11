Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 23.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) shares shot up 23.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.96. 4,768,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 750,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Matinas BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

