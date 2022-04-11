Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.18. Approximately 61,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 67,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.97 million and a P/E ratio of 30.90.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.