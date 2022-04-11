McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to post $63.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.97 billion and the highest is $64.71 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $261.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $325.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.