McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK opened at $325.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.16. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $327.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

