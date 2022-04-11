MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. 101,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,285. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.