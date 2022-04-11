Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $112.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.44. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

