MEET.ONE Tops One Day Volume of $942.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 106.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $942.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 474% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.41 or 0.07406875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.65 or 1.00361100 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.