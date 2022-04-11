Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 18,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 2,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,815,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 128,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average is $311.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

