Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,842 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $5.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $406.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,734. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.88 and a 200 day moving average of $415.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.