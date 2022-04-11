Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.01 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.