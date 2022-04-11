Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $19.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 444.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Ralph Lauren worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,384. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

