Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,441 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.33. 21,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

