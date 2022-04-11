Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $94,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $146.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

