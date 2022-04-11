Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,487,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,719,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,597 shares of company stock worth $55,407,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $227.00. 24,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,280.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

