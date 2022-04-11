Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 100,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of JFrog worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in JFrog by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $8,997,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,464. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

JFrog stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,588. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

