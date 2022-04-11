Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 443 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.61.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,859. The firm has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.