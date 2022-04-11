Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 74,890 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,890 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in MediWound were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDWD traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,275. MediWound Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.40.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MDWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

