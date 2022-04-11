Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.21 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $235.04 million -$90.94 million -7.67

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -187.52% -270.08% -14.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 260 655 652 24 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 725.25%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 80.26%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

