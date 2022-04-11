Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

