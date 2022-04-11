Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.62

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 3095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.