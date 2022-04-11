Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,703 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,613. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

