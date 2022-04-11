Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.69 million, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.