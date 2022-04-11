MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post $36.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

MIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.