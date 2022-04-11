MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $268.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.89. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $36.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. Analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $388,776.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.