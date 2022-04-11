Mizuho Raises Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $44.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.09.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.