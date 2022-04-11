Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

