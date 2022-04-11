Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moncler from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

Moncler stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

