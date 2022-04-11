monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

MNDY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.07.

monday.com stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.34. monday.com has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $1,277,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at $43,525,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

