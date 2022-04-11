MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0032

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $785,922.64 and approximately $822.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00201369 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,160,173 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.