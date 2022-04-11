Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $417.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $439.00 to $417.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.77.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $342.69 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.