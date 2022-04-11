Morgan Stanley Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $271.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.44.

AVB stock opened at $249.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.22. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,421,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

