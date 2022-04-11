Morgan Stanley Boosts Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target to €15.80

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €14.90 ($16.37) to €15.80 ($17.36) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEOAY. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.01.
Shares of SEOAY opened at $20.50 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 19.25%.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
