Morgan Stanley Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

